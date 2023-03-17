First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First BanCorp. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

First BanCorp. Price Performance

FBP stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.38. 555,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,626. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 31.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John A. Heffern acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $34,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,630.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First BanCorp.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 121.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

