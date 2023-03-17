First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Director Stanley J. Bradshaw Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.59 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,181.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

First Busey Stock Performance

First Busey stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.89. First Busey Co. has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $27.98.

First Busey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is 41.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of First Busey

A number of brokerages recently commented on BUSE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Busey by 102,760.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,102,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $793,579,000 after acquiring an additional 32,071,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 1,148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,757,000 after buying an additional 352,551 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,818,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,084,000 after buying an additional 220,093 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,154,000 after buying an additional 202,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,966,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,216,000 after buying an additional 117,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

