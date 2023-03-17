First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued an underweight rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of First Community Bankshares in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

First Community Bankshares Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCBC traded down $1.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.55. 31,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,758. First Community Bankshares has a 12-month low of $25.84 and a 12-month high of $39.39. The stock has a market cap of $430.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.64.

First Community Bankshares Announces Dividend

First Community Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FCBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $40.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that First Community Bankshares will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David D. Brown sold 910 shares of First Community Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $30,193.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,867.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 6.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 254.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, lines of credit, various credit card, debit card, automated teller machine card services, corporate and personal trust services, investment management services, and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.