First Community Trust NA Acquires 1,150 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 52.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 37.7% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 7,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of DEA stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.07. 528,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,554. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $21.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 302.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Articles

