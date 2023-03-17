First Community Trust NA Acquires 63 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,894 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Amgen by 24.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,168,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,223 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after acquiring an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,374,419,000 after acquiring an additional 75,721 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,462,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,958,000 after purchasing an additional 37,706 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN traded down $4.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.97. 2,132,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,919. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.30 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.77. The firm has a market cap of $122.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.