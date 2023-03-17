First Community Trust NA Acquires Shares of 1,388 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,299,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,930 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6,084.2% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 666,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 655,818 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,788,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,936,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,768,000 after purchasing an additional 359,672 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 588,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,352,000 after buying an additional 308,414 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV stock traded down $2.47 on Friday, reaching $178.39. The stock had a trading volume of 78,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,635. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $159.02 and a 1 year high of $213.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.24.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

