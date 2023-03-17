First Community Trust NA Buys 823 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

First Community Trust NA raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Commerce Bancshares accounts for approximately 1.4% of First Community Trust NA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,554,000 after purchasing an additional 544,292 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2,559.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 446,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,339,000 after buying an additional 430,100 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 623.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 360,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,868,000 after acquiring an additional 310,913 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 57.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 523,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,393,000 after acquiring an additional 190,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 15.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,385,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,195,000 after acquiring an additional 181,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $38,813.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $57,787.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at $615,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $38,813.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,551 shares of company stock worth $3,076,855 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of CBSH traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.88. 232,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,709. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.23. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.83 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.06%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

