First Community Trust NA Cuts Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

First Community Trust NA trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,339 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 513,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,245,000 after buying an additional 61,456 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 187,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 413,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.2% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 101,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.61. 3,433,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,598,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.70. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $48.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day moving average is $36.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Featured Stories

