First Community Trust NA Grows Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

First Community Trust NA increased its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,048.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,786,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,929 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 203.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,161,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,434,000 after buying an additional 2,119,272 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 44.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,646,000 after buying an additional 1,887,275 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,353 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,025.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,025.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $965,218.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,777 shares of company stock worth $2,759,404. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Otis Worldwide stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.87. The stock had a trading volume of 872,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,594. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.55. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $87.33. The company has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

