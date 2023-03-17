First Community Trust NA Has $159,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Community Trust NA lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 863.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 5,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $5,580,000. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 17,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,645,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,246,759. The firm has a market cap of $159.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.42. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $191.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

