First Community Trust NA Lowers Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First Community Trust NA decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises 6.6% of First Community Trust NA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,376,906,000 after acquiring an additional 208,053 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,529,801,000 after purchasing an additional 240,210 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,025,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 16.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after buying an additional 234,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,296,000 after buying an additional 29,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $9.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $381.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,953. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $418.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.81.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

