First Community Trust NA Sells 1,842 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First Community Trust NA trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 620 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in International Business Machines by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.47. 3,352,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,697,898. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.05 and its 200-day moving average is $135.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $112.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Edward Jones cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.