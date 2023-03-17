First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 25,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 28,498 shares.The stock last traded at $27.64 and had previously closed at $27.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Down 4.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $546.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

First Mid Bancshares Dividend Announcement

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $63.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.48%.

Insider Activity at First Mid Bancshares

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Beesley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $32,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,223.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMBH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after buying an additional 21,891 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,938,000 after buying an additional 77,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

