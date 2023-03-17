First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $5.38 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.8% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $701,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $184.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.65 and its 200-day moving average is $178.42. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $223.97.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.54.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Further Reading

