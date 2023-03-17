First National Financial Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

First National Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of First National Financial stock opened at C$37.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,111.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$38.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.90. First National Financial has a 1 year low of C$32.12 and a 1 year high of C$41.22.

Get First National Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 5,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$38.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,068.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,938,333 shares in the company, valued at C$305,308,287.18. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About First National Financial

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FN shares. CIBC increased their price target on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on First National Financial from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.