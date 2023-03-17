First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Director Buys $25,599.00 in Stock

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) Director Norman J. Jr. Tonina acquired 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,599.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,283.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

First Northwest Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

FNWB stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average is $15.16. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $23.53. The stock has a market cap of $117.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.70.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Northwest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of First Northwest Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNWB. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Northwest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $417,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FNWB. StockNews.com began coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Saturday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut First Northwest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

