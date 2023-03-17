First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FV) Stock Price Down 3.1%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FV – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.40 and last traded at $43.20. 295,848 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 279,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.56.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.09.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

