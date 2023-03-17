First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Trading Down 3.8%

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) dropped 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.19 and last traded at $11.26. Approximately 30,187 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 47,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
Featured Stories
