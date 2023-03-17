First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Trading Down 3.8%

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) dropped 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.19 and last traded at $11.26. Approximately 30,187 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 47,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,401,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,813,000 after acquiring an additional 230,740 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 33,636 shares during the period.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

