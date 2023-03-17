First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) Trading 1.2% Higher

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.53 and last traded at $62.47. 98,976 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 207,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.72.

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.36.

Get First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $817,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 2,382.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Materials index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of large- and mid-cap basic materials firms in the US. Holdings are selected and weighted based on growth and value metrics. FXZ was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.