First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNX) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNX – Get Rating) traded down 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $84.80 and last traded at $86.13. 64,976 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 50,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.15.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.11. The firm has a market cap of $910.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.19.

About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

