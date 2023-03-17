First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:CIBR) Shares Down 0.7%

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:CIBR – Get Rating) fell 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.84 and last traded at $40.32. 576,004 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 526,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.61.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.99.
About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
