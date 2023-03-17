FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FCFS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 121,212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 211,008 shares.The stock last traded at $91.30 and had previously closed at $93.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

FirstCash Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.79.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

