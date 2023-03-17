Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $207.08.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Five Below by 29.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 3,530.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Five Below stock opened at $195.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $212.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.91.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

