Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.25-5.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.49-3.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.58 billion. Five Below also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.25-$5.76 EPS.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $195.33 on Friday. Five Below has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $212.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.91.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIVE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair began coverage on Five Below in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $207.50.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Five Below by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 108.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.