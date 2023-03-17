Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Five9 from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 Trading Down 2.0 %

Five9 stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.60. The stock had a trading volume of 632,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,646. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Five9 has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $121.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $95,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,789 shares in the company, valued at $7,851,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jack L. Acosta sold 5,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $353,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,807.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $95,082.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,789 shares in the company, valued at $7,851,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 98,262 shares of company stock worth $6,985,090 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Five9 by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Five9 by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 2.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.