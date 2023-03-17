Flare (FLR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $15.17 Million

Flare (FLR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Flare has a market cap of $327.21 million and $15.17 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flare has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0289 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.03 or 0.00366319 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,125.18 or 0.26625355 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Flare Coin Profile

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 11,303,128,521 coins. Flare’s official website is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 11,999,991,148 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02887233 USD and is up 2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $12,092,455.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

