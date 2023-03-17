FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Shares Down 0.7%

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.81 and last traded at $23.82. Approximately 764,459 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 559,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDTT. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 596.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000.

