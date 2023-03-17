Flow (FLOW) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $30.97 Million

Flow (FLOW) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Flow has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and approximately $30.97 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flow has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. One Flow coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00003980 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flow Profile

Flow launched on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,417,972,341 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official website is flow.com.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

