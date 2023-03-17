Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Issues Earnings Results

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $84.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 13.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%.

Fluent Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $0.75 on Friday. Fluent has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $2.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on FLNT shares. Barrington Research lowered shares of Fluent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Fluent in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluent

Fluent Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fluent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fluent in the second quarter worth about $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Fluent by 204.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 37,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fluent by 64.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 37,956 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through the Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment includes delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represents the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

