Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Issues Earnings Results

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $84.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 13.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%.
Fluent Trading Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $0.75 on Friday. Fluent has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $2.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on FLNT shares. Barrington Research lowered shares of Fluent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Fluent in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Fluent Company Profile
Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through the Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment includes delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represents the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fluent (FLNT)
