Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Fluent had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $84.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 million.

Fluent Stock Down 32.6 %

NASDAQ FLNT opened at $0.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fluent has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $2.36.

Institutional Trading of Fluent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fluent by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fluent by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fluent by 40.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 35,826 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Fluent

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLNT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research cut shares of Fluent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through the Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment includes delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represents the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

