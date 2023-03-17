Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Stock Price Down 10%

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 10% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.95 and last traded at $29.21. Approximately 2,162,476 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,639,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.47.

FLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluor in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fluor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.29.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $151,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,265.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 1,186.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Fluor by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

