FMC (NYSE:FMC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of FMC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.08.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $117.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.87. FMC has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $140.99.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FMC will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,823.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $252,761.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the second quarter valued at $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

