FNY Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 781.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 113,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NCLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

NYSE NCLH traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.60. 8,807,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,661,908. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $23.43.

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.