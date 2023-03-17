FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 73,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000. Li Auto accounts for about 2.1% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Li Auto by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 103.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 66.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 20.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price target on the stock. Finally, DBS Vickers assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.04.

Li Auto Trading Up 1.2 %

Li Auto Company Profile

NASDAQ LI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.24. 4,865,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,711,588. Li Auto Inc. has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $41.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

