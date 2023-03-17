FNY Investment Advisers LLC Grows Position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,598 shares during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties makes up about 1.2% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.16% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,895,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 220,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 126,919 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 12,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Seritage Growth Properties

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 6,152 shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $74,008.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,748,857 shares in the company, valued at $189,458,749.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $70,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,643,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,654,797.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 6,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $74,008.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,748,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,458,749.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,944 shares of company stock worth $5,226,644 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Seritage Growth Properties Stock Down 9.7 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Seritage Growth Properties stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 929,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,190. The stock has a market cap of $359.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.72. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average of $11.41.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seritage Growth Properties in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Seritage Growth Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.