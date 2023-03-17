FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $218,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth approximately $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at $22,096,770.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $8,066,443.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,432.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at $22,096,770.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,318 shares of company stock worth $9,856,800 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW traded down $3.29 on Friday, hitting $135.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,959,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,803,876. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.44. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $246.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.75.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

