FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $145,000 Investment in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,500 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 37.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 104.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,208 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 12.8% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE BTU traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.29. 1,818,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,639,469. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The coal producer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $2.10. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 26.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 741,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $21,277,555.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,450,000 shares in the company, valued at $673,249,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 741,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $21,277,555.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,249,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 21,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $545,291.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,755.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,486,261 shares of company stock worth $72,920,633 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

