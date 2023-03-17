FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $273,000 Investment in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at about $608,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,563,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 17,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 85.1% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on AEL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

NYSE AEL traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $32.79. The company had a trading volume of 449,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.91. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $48.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $654.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.84 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 86.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

