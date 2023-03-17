FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 215,850 Shares of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) by 2,878.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215,850 shares during the quarter. Solid Power comprises about 0.8% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Solid Power were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Solid Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 43,761 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Solid Power in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solid Power during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLDP shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Solid Power in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut Solid Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Solid Power from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

In related news, Director John Joseph Stephens acquired 214,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $626,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,014.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Solid Power stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.82. 803,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,352,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.52 million, a PE ratio of -55.99 and a beta of 1.64. Solid Power, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.12.

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

