FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Denbury by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,349,000 after purchasing an additional 15,895 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Denbury by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Denbury by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Denbury by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of DEN stock traded down $1.44 on Friday, reaching $77.99. 216,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,232. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Denbury Inc. has a one year low of $56.59 and a one year high of $104.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denbury

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $381.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.50 million. Denbury had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denbury news, CAO Nicole H. Jennings sold 618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $48,729.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,930.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DEN. Bank of America started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Denbury from $81.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Denbury from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.43.

About Denbury

(Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.