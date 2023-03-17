Fonterra Shareholders Fund (ASX:FSF) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Fonterra Shareholders Fund (ASX:FSF – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Fonterra Shareholders Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

Fonterra Shareholders Fund is a unit trust. The fund is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

