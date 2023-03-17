Forge Global’s (FRGE) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Forge Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $1.75 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Forge Global in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Forge Global from $2.00 to $2.40 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Forge Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forge Global presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.48.
Forge Global Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of FRGE opened at $1.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92. Forge Global has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $291.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forge Global
About Forge Global
Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.
