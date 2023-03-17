Forge Global’s (FRGE) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Forge Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $1.75 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Forge Global in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Forge Global from $2.00 to $2.40 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Forge Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forge Global presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.48.

Shares of FRGE opened at $1.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92. Forge Global has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $291.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Forge Global during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Forge Global during the first quarter valued at $193,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Forge Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Forge Global during the first quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Forge Global by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter. 13.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

