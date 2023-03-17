Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 582,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,723. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $82.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 15,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,657 shares during the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

