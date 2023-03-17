Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Announces Earnings Results

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.00 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.
Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of FSM stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $937.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.
About Fortuna Silver Mines
Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.
