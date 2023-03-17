Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Announces Earnings Results

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.00 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FSM stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $937.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,090,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,588,000 after acquiring an additional 419,254 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 446.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,854,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after buying an additional 1,515,300 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 176.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,143,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 729,773 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,080,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 421,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 914.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,014,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 914,789 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

