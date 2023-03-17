Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Down 5.6 %

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $934.67 million, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.25. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSM. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FSM shares. CIBC increased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

