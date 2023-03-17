Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
FOXF has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded Fox Factory from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.25.
Fox Factory Stock Performance
NASDAQ FOXF traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.50. 196,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,598. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $69.28 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.40 and a 200 day moving average of $99.81. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $862,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,615. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Fox Factory
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Fox Factory by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fox Factory by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at about $946,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.
Fox Factory Company Profile
Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.
