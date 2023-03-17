Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

FOXF has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded Fox Factory from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.25.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOXF traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.50. 196,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,598. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $69.28 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.40 and a 200 day moving average of $99.81. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Activity

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $408.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.86 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $862,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,615. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fox Factory

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Fox Factory by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fox Factory by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at about $946,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Further Reading

