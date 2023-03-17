Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Shares Up 4.5%

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) rose 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $142.95 and last traded at $142.90. Approximately 514,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 667,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.57.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.45.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 57.18%. The business had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

