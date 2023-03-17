Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.29. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust shares last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 674,788 shares changing hands.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0601 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.