Frax Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 17th. One Frax token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003781 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $13.34 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Frax alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000248 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000308 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.95 or 0.00368550 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,047.18 or 0.26788286 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two-token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.