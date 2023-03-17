Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.83

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.83 and traded as high as $6.98. Frequency Electronics shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 5,879 shares trading hands.

Frequency Electronics Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.84.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.95 million during the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 33.20% and a negative return on equity of 28.78%.

Frequency Electronics Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Frequency Electronics

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Frequency Electronics stock. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,855,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Frequency Electronics comprises approximately 2.8% of Edenbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Edenbrook Capital LLC owned about 19.92% of Frequency Electronics worth $10,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.

